Man (28) arrested on suspicion of rape after woman assaulted by a number of men in Down

DETECTIVES IN THE North have arrested a man in his 20s following reports of a serious sexual assault in Co Down.
The incident occurred in the vicinity of Londonderry Park on the Portaferry Road in Newtownards.
At around 6.25am this morning, a woman told police that she’d been assaulted by a number of men in the vicinity of the park a short time earlier.
A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape and remains in custody at this time.
The PSNI has appealed for any witnesses to come forward.
COMMENTS (2)