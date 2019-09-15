Man (28) arrested on suspicion of rape after woman assaulted by a number of men in Down

Police are looking for witnesses who may have been in the Londonderry Park area.

Police are looking for witnesses who may have been in the Londonderry Park area.

DETECTIVES IN THE North have arrested a man in his 20s following reports of a serious sexual assault in Co Down.

The incident occurred in the vicinity of Londonderry Park on the Portaferry Road in Newtownards.

At around 6.25am this morning, a woman told police that she’d been assaulted by a number of men in the vicinity of the park a short time earlier.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape and remains in custody at this time.

The PSNI has appealed for any witnesses to come forward.