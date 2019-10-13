Gardaí investigating prominent Irish sportsman over alleged sexual assault in Dublin

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN are investigating the alleged sexual assault of a woman on Friday night.

The alleged sexual assault happened at 9pm on Drimnagh Road, Dublin 12, according to a statement from gardaí.

Gardaí in Crumlin are investigating the assault that allegedly involved a prominent Irish sportsman.

No arrests have been made at this time and investigations ongoing, according to gardaí.

“Owing to the nature of the investigation we will not be commenting further at this time,” a garda spokesperson said.