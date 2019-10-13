This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 13 October, 2019
Gardaí investigating prominent Irish sportsman over alleged sexual assault in Dublin

The alleged sexual assault happened at 9pm on Friday night in Drimnagh.

By Adam Daly Sunday 13 Oct 2019, 1:27 PM
Image: Niall Carson
Image: Niall Carson

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN are investigating the alleged sexual assault of a woman on Friday night. 

The alleged sexual assault happened at 9pm on Drimnagh Road, Dublin 12, according to a statement from gardaí. 

Gardaí in Crumlin are investigating the assault that allegedly involved a prominent Irish sportsman. 

No arrests have been made at this time and investigations ongoing, according to gardaí. 

“Owing to the nature of the investigation we will not be commenting further at this time,” a garda spokesperson said. 

