Sexual assault investigation launched following Spanish FA President's kissing of player

PROSECUTORS AT SPAIN’S top criminal court said today they had opened a preliminary investigation into Luis Rubiales’ forcible kiss on the lips of a star of World Cup player Jenni Hermoso on grounds it could constitute a crime of “sexual assault”.

“Prosecutors from the National Court have opened a preliminary investigation to look into the facts, which could constitute an offence of sexual assault,” a court statement said, indicating it would offer Hermoso a chance to file suit to that end.

Rubiales was provisionally suspended by FIFA on Saturday pending an investigation into his conduct at the Women’s World Cup final in Sydney on 20 August.

The 46-year-old grabbed his crotch in the stadium’s VIP area in celebration of Spain’s win over England, when he was stood metres away from Spain’s Queen Letizia and her teenage daughter.

Alamy Stock Photo Rubiales kissing Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the trophy and medals presentation, something she says was done without her consent. Alamy Stock Photo

He then kissed Spain midfielder Hermoso on the lips during the trophy and medals presentation, something she says was done without her consent.

Hermoso later said the kiss had left her feeling “vulnerable and a liked the victim of an assault”, with a statement on social media describing it as “an impulsive, macho act, out of place and with no type of consent on my part”.

The court said it was opening the investigation in light of the “unequivocal nature” of her statements, saying it was necessary “to determine their legal significance”.

“Given the public statements made by Jennifer Hermoso, the sexual act she was subjected to by (Luis) Rubiales was not consensual,” the court statement said.

Advertisement

The crisis has now taken a bizarre turn with Rubiales’ mother, Angeles Bejar, having reportedly locked herself in a church in his hometown of Motril, and refusing to eat.

Bejar told Spanish news agency EFE the strike was “indefinite” and was being done to highlight the “inhuman hunt” against her son, who refused to resign on Friday.

FIFA has suspended Rubiales for an initial period of 90 days. He and the Spanish federation (RFEF) have also been ordered not to contact Hermoso either directly or through intermediaries.

Hermoso has accused the RFEF of a “manipulative, hostile and controlling culture” as a total of 81 players signed a letter stating they will not accept national team call-ups while Rubiales remains in situ.

FUTPRO, the union which put out the statement on behalf of the players, has been contacted by the PA news agency to establish whether the signatories of the letter will play for Spain while Rubiales is provisionally suspended.

The world champions’ next match is scheduled to be away to Sweden in the Women’s Nations League on September 22.

Spain’s coaching staff, with the exception of head coach Jorge Vilda, have resigned en masse.

Vilda issued a statement on Saturday criticising Rubiales’ behaviour in Sydney, describing it as “inappropriate” and “unacceptable”, but he did not tender his resignation.

With additional reporting from AFP