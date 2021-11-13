#Open journalism No news is bad news

Man, 26, accused of sexual exploitation and online grooming of boy

The man is accused of using Instagram to sexually exploit and groom the boy.

By Tom Tuite Saturday 13 Nov 2021, 6:07 PM
1 hour ago 7,544 Views 0 Comments
GARDAÍ HAVE CHARGED a man with sexual exploitation and online grooming of a young boy using social media picture and video sharing site Instagram.

The accused, aged 26, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared before Judge John Campbell at Dublin District Court on Saturday.

Detective Garda Ellen Murtagh told the court she arrested him at 7.25 that morning.

He was brought to Kevin Street Garda station and charged with five offences contrary to the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences) Act 2017.

Detective Garda Murtagh said the man replied “no comment” to all the charges, and she handed him copies.

Explicit material

He allegedly sent the boy, then aged under 17, sexually explicit material via Instagram in December 2019.

The complainant was under 15 at the time of four earlier alleged offences at a house in Dublin.

He faces three charges for causing the boy to watch explicit pornography “for the purpose of obtaining sexual gratification” on three occasions in May 2018.

The final charge was inviting, inducing or inciting the boy to touch parts of his or another person’s body in May 2018.

Judge Campbell heard that the Director of Public Prosecutions directed trial on indictment.

Therefore, the accused will be tried in the Circuit Court, which has broader sentencing powers.

There was no objection to bail subject to conditions: notify gardaí if he changes his address and no contact with witnesses.

Solicitor Peter Connolly said the accused had no difficulty with those terms.

The man, a retail worker, did not address the court but was granted legal aid.

Judge Campbell warned him to abide by the bail conditions and that he must appear again in February to be served with the prosecution’s book of evidence and sent forward for trial.

