Investigation as unsolicited nude images sent to female member of Air Corps by colleague

MILITARY POLICE HAVE launched an investigation after a female member of the Air Corps alleged she was repeatedly sent unsolicited lewd images from a colleague, The Journal has learned.

The apprentice, who is in her early 20s, made a complaint to her superiors last week. She had asked her colleague to stop sending the pictures but the man did not, it is claimed.

Military police based out of the Curragh are now investigating the incident.

The victim in this matter also made the office of Defence Minister Simon Coveney aware of what was happening.

The military police are taking the matter “extremely seriously”, according to well-placed sources.

A spokesman for the Defence Forces said it could not comment on ongoing investigations.

He said: “In response, as this matter is the subject of an ongoing investigation, we are unable to comment.”

The Department of Defence was also contacted for comment.

This is the latest allegation of sexual harassment to hit the Defence Forces.

The Women of Honour group, who have alleged they were sexually assaulted and discriminated against while serving in the Irish Defence Forces, are attempting to secure a statutory review into their cases.