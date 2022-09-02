Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Friday 2 September 2022
Minister and No 10 aide face accusations of sexual misconduct

Sky News has reported the allegations of two women.

By Press Association Friday 2 Sep 2022, 7:04 AM
1 hour ago
https://jrnl.ie/5855793
The Palace of Westminster (file photo)
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

A CABINET MINISTER and a senior No 10 aide in Boris Johnson’s Government are facing allegations of sexual misconduct.

Sky News has reported the allegations of two women detailing how they were allegedly assaulted and groped by figures within the Government.

The accusations come as Johnson prepares to end his tenure as Prime Minister, which was brought to a halt after the Chris Pincher scandal.

One woman told Sky News she was “sexually assaulted by someone who is now a Cabinet minister”.

She added: “I was in my early 20s and didn’t really know how to deal with it.

“I was super drunk, he is feeding me more wine and I am already quite obviously tanked, but after a while I was like ‘You know what? Would you mind if I just went to bed?’ So I went to bed, but obviously he didn’t leave me alone.”

A second woman said she was working at a Conservative event when she was groped, adding: “I turned around and this guy was just looking right at me.”

She complained and raised it again when the man was due to get a top job in No 10, but “nothing happened”.

Responding to the allegations about a Cabinet minister, a Government spokesperson said:

We take allegations of misconduct extremely seriously and there are robust procedures in place to raise concerns. All ministerial appointments also follow established processes.

On allegations that a No 10 aide groped a different woman, the spokesperson said: “All prospective government employees are subject to necessary checks and vetting. We do not comment on individuals.”

A Conservative spokesperson told Sky News the party had an “established code of conduct and complaints procedure where people can report complaints in confidence”.

“We take any complaint seriously,” they added.

In July, Johnson’s demise was triggered by how he handled accusations of inappropriate behaviour by former deputy chief whip Pincher.

Sky News did not name either of the men accused of sexual misconduct in order to protect the alleged victims.

