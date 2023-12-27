Sexual offender on licence from prison in the North extradited from Republic

A MAN HAS been arrested and extradited to Northern Ireland after his licence for release from prison was revoked.

The 54-year-old man had been imprisoned in Northern Ireland but was allowed to leave ‘on licence’.

Prisoners in Northern Ireland sometimes spend a certain amount of their sentence out of prison but on licence, which means they must comply with certain conditions like not committing any offences and maintaining contact with a supervising officer.

The man in this case was arrested in the Republic in October 2022.

Officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s International Policing Unit extradited him to Northern Ireland today.

Sergeant Davey from the IPU said that “the man had been on license from prison in Northern Ireland for a serious sexual offence which occurred in Belfast in February 2018, before his license was revoked”.

“He was arrested in the Republic of Ireland on 19th October 2022, and today completed the extradition proceedings with his successful return to Northern Ireland,” Sergeant Davey said.

“This demonstrates our continued and effective working with An Garda Síochána to track down wanted persons and bring offenders to justice.

“It is important that offenders released from prison on licence comply with the terms of their licence. Should offenders breach the terms of the licence and leave the jurisdiction, the Police Service of Northern Ireland will take all possible actions to have them arrested and returned to prison in Northern Ireland.”