Four SFC chicken products recalled due to possible salmonella contamination

A RANGE OF SFC chicken products are being recalled due to the possible presence of Salmonella.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland issued notice of the new recall today after separate recall notices were issued for the brand’s Chicken Poppets product in recent weeks.

The following products are affected by the latest recall:

SFC Take Home Boneless Bucket ; pack size: 650g

; pack size: 650g SFC Southern Fried Chicken Burgers ; pack size: 228g

; pack size: 228g SFC Chicken Poppets ; pack size: 190g

; pack size: 190g SFC Southern Fried Chicken Strips; pack size: 155g

All of the products with best before dates up to and including 30/06/2022 are included in the recall.

The United Kingdom is the country of origin of the potentially contaminated goods.

Consumers are advised not to eat the implicated batches. Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in Lidl stores.

Source: FSAI

Salmonella

People infected with Salmonella typically develop symptoms between 12 and 36 hours after infection, but this can range between 6 and 72 hours.

The most common symptom is diarrhoea, which can sometimes be bloody. Other symptoms may include fever, headache and abdominal cramps.

The illness usually lasts between four and seven days. Diarrhoea can occasionally be severe enough to require hospital admission.

The elderly, infants, and those with impaired immune systems are more likely to have a severe illness.