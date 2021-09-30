#Open journalism No news is bad news

Shakira attacked by wild boars in Barcelona park

The Colombian superstar says she had to fight off the animals to get her handbag back.

By Céimin Burke Thursday 30 Sep 2021, 5:36 PM
1 hour ago 16,637 Views 19 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5562271
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

POP SUPERSTAR SHAKIRA has revealed that a pair of wild boars attacked her and stole her handbag in a park in Barcelona.

The Colombian singer said the beasts confronted her while she was walking with her eight-year-old son Milan.

The 44-year-old recounted the bizarre encounter in a series of Instagram stories yesterday.

Holding the battered remnants of the recovered bag to the camera, she said: “Look at how two wild boar which attacked me in the park have left my bag.”

“They were taking my bag to the woods with my mobile phone in it,” the singer continued. “They’ve destroyed everything.”

Shakira then turned to her son, whose father is the Barcelona FC footballer Gerard Piqué, and said: “Milan tell the truth. Say how your mummy stood up to the wild boar.”

Wild boars have increasingly become a nuisance in cities across Europe.

As recently as last week, video of a group of more than a dozen boars wandering amongst traffic on the streets of Rome went viral in Italy. The video quickly became an issue in the city’s mayoral race.

Earlier this month, the city’s mayor Virginia Raggi opened a criminal lawsuit against the surrounding Lazio regional government over “the massive and uncontrolled presence of wild boar in Italy’s capital”. 

The robust animals can survive in almost any environment. They can carry a wide range of diseases and are listed among the world’s most invasive species. They are being increasingly drawn to cities, due to the steady supply of food left in bins by humans.

