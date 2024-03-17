Taoiseach tells US President during shamrock ceremony that Irish people are 'deeply troubled' about Gaza

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR told US President Joe Biden during the St Patrick’s Day shamrock ceremony in the White House that the Irish people are “deeply troubled” about the catastrophe that is unfolding in Gaza.

The event in the East Room of the White House marked the end of a week of engagements which involved an earlier bilateral between the two leaders.

Varadkar, as indicated to reporters earlier today, mentioned the situation in Gaza in his speech, stating: ”I believe it’s possible to be for Israel and Palestine. And I believe you do too.”

He says Ireland sees its own history in that of the Palestinians and of the Israelis.

“Mr President, as you know, the Irish people are deeply troubled about the catastrophe that’s unfolding before our eyes in Gaza. When I travel the world, leaders often ask me why the Irish have such empathy for the Palestinian people? And the answer is simple. We see our history and there is a story of displacement, of dispossession.”

He said the Palestinians have a similar story to our own – one of displacement, of dispossession, national identity being denied, forced emigration, discrimination, and now hunger.

“So we support your work and that of your administration to secure a humanitarian ceasefire and create a great space for lasting peace. The people of Gaza desperately need food, medicine and shelter, and most especially they need the bombs to stop.

“This has to stop on both sides. The hostages brought home and humanitarian relief allowed it,” said Varadkar.

“The life of a Palestinian child is equal to that of an Israeli one and the aspirations of the Palestinian people to have a homeland and a fully fledged state in the land of their forefathers is equal to that of Israel’s,” said the Taoiseach.

Varadkar also told the president at the ceremony that he believes there are lessons that can be drawn from our own peace process in Northern Ireland, highlighting the crucial role America played.

The Taoiseach told the president that he also sees Israel’s history reflected in our eyes, where a nation-state was reborn and a language revived.

“Israel must reverse its precipitous decision to authorise a land incursion into Rafah,” said Varadkar, who added that the only secure future lies in two states “peaceful and sovereign side-by-side.”.

He said Ireland stands ready to recognise a Palestinian state with like minded partners when it’s most helpful for peace.

Biden said the two-state solution is the only path to lasting peace, adding that he agreed that a ceasefire is needed.

Israel has carried out a relentless bombardment and ground offensive which has killed at least 31,645 people in Gaza, most of them women and children.

The Taoiseach faced calls to boycott the St Patrick’s Day trip to the White House this year, given the military support the US is providing Israel.

Speaking to reporters before the event this evening, Varadkar said the St Patrick’s Day engagements in the White House “are about a lot more than the shamrock ceremony”.

“I think that’s to misunderstand what me, as Taoiseach, and previous Taoisigh, do here.

“The Shamrock ceremony is an important one, and it goes back 40 years – but what’s of enormous value here is the ability to have those meetings, with the President, with the Vice-President, with governors, with senators, with members of the Cabinet, and to put across our perspective and analysis – and also to hear from them as well. It’s interesting to hear other people’s perspectives and to hear what they’re doing,” said Varadkar.

“We’re a small country, we can use our voice, and we can call for an immediate ceasefire, as we have for quite some time now.

“A country that’s big and powerful and influential like America, they’re the ones that can make it happen. But they don’t just make it happen by calling for it – they have to try and negotiate it, and that is what they’re doing,” he said.

Biden is the second US president Varadkar has met as Taoiseach, having already met with Donald Trump for previous celebrations.

Traditionally, the shamrock ceremony takes place on the same day as the Oval Office meeting, however the White House split the St Patrick’s Day programme this year.

The ceremony in the East Room of the White House took place after Varadkar and his partner Matthew Barrett had brunch with the US president and the Papal Nuncio of the US.

Speaking at the brunch where Catholic leaders were in attendance, the US president said St Patrick’s Day is a special day in the Biden household.

“It’s not just about heritage, it really is about faith,” he said.

Biden said he has always believed “from the beginning, that we’re all created equal, and the image of God, that every single human being deserves to be treated with dignity”.

“My dad used to have an expression, my dad would say, ‘Joey a job is about a lot more than the paycheque. It’s about dignity, it’s about respect’.

“It’s about being able to look your kid in the eye and say, ‘honey, it’s going to be okay, and it’s not enough to wish the world would be better. We have a duty to make it better,” said Biden.

He thanked Catholic organisations for the work they do inside the United States and around the world.

After the brunch, Biden took Varadkar on an impromptu tour of the White House residence. Varadkar is due to travel back to Dublin tonight.