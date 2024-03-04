Advertisement
Darragh Burns of Shamrock Rovers celebrate his opening goal. Ryan Byrne/INPHO
shared spoils

Shamrock Rovers rescue late draw in clash of the LOI's main title contenders

Rovers battled back to draw 2-2 with Derry City at Tallaght Stadium.
1
2.1k
1 hour ago

The 42 is the home of quality journalism for passionate Irish sports fans, bringing you closer to the stories that matter through insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting.

 

Shamrock Rovers 2 

Derry City 2 

DERRY CITY RESPONDED to adversity and Shamrock Rovers matched them stride for stride.

Exactly what you would expect from the top two sides in the country.

In the end, the spoils were shared on a night of drama that ended with Rovers rescuing a point in the 93rd minute thanks to Markus Poom’s towering header above Ciaran Coll at the back post.

The 42 subscribers can read the full match report here (€) 

  

The 42′s award-winning team produces original content that you won’t find anywhere else: on GAA, League of Ireland, women’s sport and boxing, as well as our game-changing rugby coverage, all with an Irish eye. 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
David Sneyd
david@the42.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
1
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     