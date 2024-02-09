Advertisement
Ryan Byrne/INPHO
presidents cup report

Shamrock Rovers overcome St Pat's in front of record crowd at Tallaght

Trevor Clarke grabbed a brace as 8,053 fans watched on.
1 hour ago
The 42

President’s Cup

Shamrock Rovers 3

St Patrick’s Athletic 1

SHAMROCK ROVERS beat St Patrick’s Athletic 3-1 this evening in front of a record crowd of 8,053 fans at Tallaght Stadium.

Trevor Clarke’s brace as well as a Josh Honohan goal was enough to see the Hoops lift the President’s Cup, with Jamie Lennon registering a consolation for the visitors in second-half stoppage time.

Author
The 42
