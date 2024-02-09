Shamrock Rovers overcome St Pat's in front of record crowd at Tallaght

The 42 is the home of quality journalism for passionate Irish sports fans, bringing you closer to the stories that matter through insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting.

President’s Cup

Shamrock Rovers 3

St Patrick’s Athletic 1

SHAMROCK ROVERS beat St Patrick’s Athletic 3-1 this evening in front of a record crowd of 8,053 fans at Tallaght Stadium.

Trevor Clarke’s brace as well as a Josh Honohan goal was enough to see the Hoops lift the President’s Cup, with Jamie Lennon registering a consolation for the visitors in second-half stoppage time.