Friday 3 February 2023 Dublin: 11°C
Trooper Shane Kearney
# Defence Forces
Trooper Shane Kearney to be discharged from hospital to continue recovery at home
He has been receiving treatment at Dublin’s Beaumont Hospital following the attack on UN Peacekeepers in Lebanon in December.
2.8k
2
1 hour ago

TROOPER SHANE KEARNEY will be discharged from Beaumont Hospital today and continue his recovery at home, the Defence Forces have announced.

In an update issued this afternoon, it said Tpr Kearney still requires furthers treatment but doctors are satisfied that he can return home to his family.

The 22 year old from Killeagh in Co Cork has been receiving treatment at Beaumont Hospital in Dublin following an attack on UN Peacekeepers in Lebanon in December.

“He still requires further medical treatment later in the year but the medical staff are satisfied with his continued and steady progress to allow him to continue his recuperation at home with his family,” a statement from the Defence Forces said.

“The Defence Forces and the Kearney family ask all media outlets to please continue to respect Shane’s privacy during this time.”

Tpr Kearney suffered a head injury in the attack in the village of Al-Aqbiya.

The incident happened when a convoy of two Armoured Utility Vehicles (AUVs) carrying eight personnel from the 121st Infantry Battalion was travelling to the Lebanese capital of Beirut.

Private Seán Rooney (23) was killed in the incident, while two other soldiers received minor injuries but were discharged from hospital.

Author
Eoghan Dalton
