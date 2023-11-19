Shane Lowry finishes in tie for 18th as Hojgaard clinches DP World Tour Championship

SHANE LOWRY FINISHED in a tie for 18th at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai, as Nicolai Hojgaard was victorious after a final round of eight-under 64.

Lowry was the best of the Irish as he finished on 11-under after a five-under 67 on the last day which featured two birdies on the front nine and four more between the 10th and 17th holes.

Rory McIlroy finished one shot further back after a two-under 70 in the final round. After an impressive 65 in the third round, the Race to Dubai champion made an encouraging start with birdies on the second, third and sixth holes. A brace of bogeys set him back slightly before another birdie on the 15th helped him to the finish.

Tom McKibbin ended his tournament on seven-under after a final round of 72.

Hojgaard prevailed on 21-under, coming in ahead of Tommy Fleetwood, Matt Wallace and Viktor Hovland who all finished on 19-under.

