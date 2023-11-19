Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Sunday 19 November 2023 Dublin: 11°C
Alamy Stock Photo Nicolai Hojgaard celebrates his victory.
final scores

Shane Lowry finishes in tie for 18th as Hojgaard clinches DP World Tour Championship

Rory McIlroy finished on 10-under while Tom McKibbin was three shots further back.
1.4k
0
59 minutes ago

SHANE LOWRY FINISHED in a tie for 18th at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai, as Nicolai Hojgaard was victorious after a final round of eight-under 64.

Lowry was the best of the Irish as he finished on 11-under after a five-under 67 on the last day which featured two birdies on the front nine and four more between the 10th and 17th holes.

Rory McIlroy finished one shot further back after a two-under 70 in the final round. After an impressive 65 in the third round, the Race to Dubai champion made an encouraging start with birdies on the second, third and sixth holes. A brace of bogeys set him back slightly before another birdie on the 15th helped him to the finish.

Tom McKibbin ended his tournament on seven-under after a final round of 72.

Hojgaard prevailed on 21-under, coming in ahead of Tommy Fleetwood, Matt Wallace and Viktor Hovland who all finished on 19-under.

The Journal publishes the biggest breaking news in Irish and international sport but for all of The 42′s insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting, subscribe here.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
The 42 Team
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     