Monday 22 July, 2019
Offaly is the place to be tomorrow night as Shane Lowry's homecoming is confirmed

The champion golfer will make his return to Clara at 6pm tomorrow.

By Rónán Duffy Monday 22 Jul 2019, 8:44 PM
12 minutes ago 1,872 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4735232
Shane Lowry on the 18th green in Portrush yesterday.
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images
Shane Lowry on the 18th green in Portrush yesterday.
Shane Lowry on the 18th green in Portrush yesterday.
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images

DETAILS OF OPEN Champion Shane Lowry’s triumphant homecoming to Clara, Co Offaly have been announced this evening. 

Lowry will make his return to the town tomorrow evening at 6pm where an event to celebrate his win will be hosted by RTÉ’s Des Cahill. 

Offaly folk singer Mundy and Mullingar impressionist Conor Moore will be providing the entertainment on the night.

The Irish golfer captured the Claret Jug by winning the Open Championship in Portrush, Co Antrim on Sunday.

It was Lowry’s first win in one of golf’s four majors and the first time the Open was held in Ireland for 68 years.

Lowry won the event by six shots after following up a course record score on Saturday with a battling display on Sunday amid torrid weather conditions that saw him pull further away from the field.

Lowry’s father Brendan and his uncles Mick and Sean were part of the famous Offaly team that won the All-Ireland Football title in 1982. 

Shane Lowry is joint president of Clara GAA and the club shared details of tomorrow’s celebration this evening, adding: “Let’s give Shane the welcome home he deserves.”

Since his win on Sunday, Lowry has been seen celebrating in Dublin and the timing of his return to Offaly had been in doubt until it was made public this evening.  

Lowry’s Esker Hills Golf Club has also confirmed that tomorrow at 6pm will see the champion return home. 

Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

