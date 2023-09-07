Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Thursday 7 September 2023 Dublin: 23°C
Ben Brady/INPHO Shane Lowry: Positive first day.
# Irish Open
Shane Lowry two shots off lead at Irish Open after opening day round of 68
Offaly man is tied for seventh on four under, with Rory McIlroy also in contention.
2.2k
9
53 minutes ago

SHANE LOWRY IS two shots off the lead after his first round at the Horizon Irish Open at the K Club. He is tied for seventh place on four under, with Rory McIlroy a shot back on three under, in a tie for 12th. 

Thomas Bjorn and England’s Jordan Smith share the lead on six under, having carded opening-day rounds of 66. 

Ross Fisher, yet to finish his round, is also on six under par. 

Lowry’s round of 68 included seven birdies, including three in the first four holes. Yet he dropped shots on the seventh, ninth and 14th holes. 

McIlroy’s 69 featured five birdies, including one at the par 5 18th hole, and he dropped shots on holes seven and 10. 

John Murphy shot a one-over par 73. Padraig Harrington has just begun his first round.

Conor Purcell, Alex Maguire, Jonathan Caldwell, Mark Power and Tom McKibbin are the other Irish competitors at Straffan, Co Kildare.  

  • You can follow the leaderboard here

The Journal publishes the biggest breaking news in Irish and international sport but for all of The 42′s insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting, subscribe here.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
The 42 Team
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
9
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     