Shane Lowry one of six players named on Team Europe for 2023 Ryder Cup

SHANE LOWRY HAS been named on Team Europe for the Ryder Cup later this month.

Luke Donald has chosen the Offaly native as one of his six captain’s picks as they bid to regain the trophy from the United States at the Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome.

“I’m obviously incredibly proud, grateful, very excited for Rome,” Lowry said. “The last one hurt a little bit and I’m excited for a home Ryder Cup. Very grateful that Luke has given me the opportunity to go there and show what I can do again.”

Lowry managed just one worldwide top-10 placing since tasting victory at the BMW PGA Championship last September, and that run of form meant he required a wildcard from Donald.

The year-long qualification campaign ended at the Omega European Masters at the weekend with Matt Fitzpatrick and Robert MacIntyre securing the final two automatic qualification spots.

Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm already had the top two places in the standings while Viktor Hovland and Tyrrell Hatton completed the top four.

Donald’s other captain’s picks so far are Tommy Fleetwood, Sepp Straka and Justin Rose, with two more to come.

More to follow..

Written by The 42 Team and posted on the42.ie