Dublin: 5 °C Thursday 12 December, 2019
The Late Late Show will feature a special tribute to Shane MacGowan this week

The musician will sing ‘Fairytale of New York’ during the show.

By Ceimin Burke Thursday 12 Dec 2019, 9:51 PM
32 minutes ago 5,726 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4931165
Image: EMPICS Entertainment
Image: EMPICS Entertainment

THE LATE LATE show will feature a special tribute to Shane MacGowan tomorrow night.

The 61-year-old will sing his most famous song, ‘Fairytale of New York’, during the celebration show, which will also feature a range of guests paying tribute to the musician.

Glen Hansard and Lisa O’Neill will also join MacGowan’s band for a rendition of ‘A Rainy Night in Soho’.

Aidan Gillen, Patrick Bergin, Moya Brennan, Philomena Begley and Pat McCabe will join host Ryan Tubridy, MacGowan, and his wife Victoria Mary Clarke, to discuss the impact he and The Pogues have had on the Irish music industry.

Shane’s sister Siobhán MacGowan, journalist and musician, will also be in studio along with US politician Martin O’Malley, who will discuss the impact MacGowan’s music has had on him as an Irish-American.

Some very well-known friends of MacGowan have also recorded a series of video messages to him, congratulating the musician on his special night.

‘Fairytale of New York’ has faced considerable controversy in recent years over the use of the word “faggot” in the iconic song.

MacGowan said last year that he is “absolutely fine” with the word being censored and he included it because it fitted with the way the flawed character would speak.

