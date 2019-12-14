This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Watch: Shane MacGowan sings Fairytale of New York alongside Philomena Begley

Shane’s wife said it was a “dream come true” for him to sing with Philomena.

By Adam Daly Saturday 14 Dec 2019, 4:30 PM
26 minutes ago 5,006 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4933679

Late Late Shane McGowan special 011 Shane MacGowan with Philomena Begley during last night's Late Late. Source: Andres Poveda

LAST NIGHT’S LATE Late Show tribute to Shane MacGowan featured a rendition of The Pogues’ Christmas classic Fairytale of New York.  

During the star-studded tribute to the musician, the 61-year-old took to the stage to perform his hit alongside country singer Philomena Begley. 

Shane’s wife, Victoria Mary Clarke, defended the performance after some viewers took to Twitter to criticise the duo. 

“Can any of you f**cks who think you can do a better job of singing Fairytale come on over and prove it,” she tweeted. 

In a later tweet, Clarke said that Shane was not planning on singing the song until he heard that Philomena was going to be at the tribute “and he wanted to sing it with her, a dream come true for him”. 

Source: Entertainment on RTÉ/Facebook

Can’t see the video? Click here. 

McGowan has addressed the controversy surrounding Fairytale of New York over the use of the word “faggot” in the iconic song on numerous occasions. 

He said he included it because it fitted with the way the flawed character would speak but that he is “absolutely fine” with the word being censored.

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
