Watch: Shane MacGowan sings Fairytale of New York alongside Philomena Begley

Shane MacGowan with Philomena Begley during last night's Late Late. Source: Andres Poveda

LAST NIGHT’S LATE Late Show tribute to Shane MacGowan featured a rendition of The Pogues’ Christmas classic Fairytale of New York.

During the star-studded tribute to the musician, the 61-year-old took to the stage to perform his hit alongside country singer Philomena Begley.

Shane’s wife, Victoria Mary Clarke, defended the performance after some viewers took to Twitter to criticise the duo.

“Can any of you f**cks who think you can do a better job of singing Fairytale come on over and prove it,” she tweeted.

In a later tweet, Clarke said that Shane was not planning on singing the song until he heard that Philomena was going to be at the tribute “and he wanted to sing it with her, a dream come true for him”.

Can’t see the video? Click here.

McGowan has addressed the controversy surrounding Fairytale of New York over the use of the word “faggot” in the iconic song on numerous occasions.

He said he included it because it fitted with the way the flawed character would speak but that he is “absolutely fine” with the word being censored.