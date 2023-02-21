Advertisement

# to the courts
Mary Lou McDonald’s husband sues Shane Ross following his biography of the Sinn Féin leader
The legal action was filed yesterday by solicitors acting on behalf of Mr Lanigan
11.3k
0
24 minutes ago

MARY LOU MCDONALD’S husband is taking legal action against former cabinet minister Shane Ross and a publishing company. 

The legal proceedings were filed yesterday by solicitors acting on behalf of Martin Lanigan against Ross and publisher Atlantic Books, which last year published Ross’ book ‘Mary Lou McDonald: A Republican Riddle’. 

Previously, McDonald stated that every citizen has a right to defend their good name after it was reported in October of last year that solicitors acting on behalf of Mr Lanigan had issued Ross with a legal letter in relation to the book. 

Following the publication of the book, McDonald told reporters that she and her husband have a mortgage on their family home after the book had raised questions about how renovations on it were purchased. 

Last year, McDonald said: “Obviously, our system relies on two things – freedom of expression, freedom of the press and also the right of every citizen to defend and vindicate their good name.

“And my husband is a private citizen and I think those rights for private citizens are especially important.”

