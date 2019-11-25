Ross doesn't anticipate 'going to war' over reduced penalty points law for drivers only 'marginally over the limit'

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan spoke out against the new plans this year but has since backed the new legislation.

TRANSPORT MINISTER SHANE ROSS has said he does not anticipate having to “go to war” with his Cabinet colleagues over his new graduated speeding law.

Cabinet is to consider the regulations tomorrow, though it is expected that some ministers and TDs will give significant push back to the new proposals.

In an interview with this publication last year, the minister confirmed that he intended to introduce the new law in 2019.

Under the system, drivers who exceed the limit by more than 30kmh will face a court prosecution and a €2,000 fine.

The new law will also see drivers that carry out minor infringements of the speed limit, of between zero to 10 kmh, get reduced penalty points than is currently the norm.

Currently, speeding of any kind carries a fixed charge fine of €80, along with three penalty points

Under the new rules, these drivers will only get two penalty points, instead of the usual three, and get a €60 fine if caught breaking the speed limit by between zero to 10 kmh.

Anyone speeding 10kmh and 20 knh will receive three penalty points, and a €80 fine, while those caught speeding between 20kmh and 30 kmh over the limit getting €100 and four penalty points.

Graduated punishment

“It will be graduated, the more you break the speed limit the more you’ll be punished – there will be higher penalty points,” Ross said at the time he proposed the new measures.

However, Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan spoke out against the new plans this year, stating it could have unforeseeable consequences.

Due to the disagreement, the bill was sent to a Cabinet subcommittee to be redrafted, with one or two amendments being made, Ross said. These changes have resulted in some of the penalties for low-level infringements of the speed limit being reduced.

Ross says he's not 'privy to the plot' and not one minister or rural TD has approached him on the issue, he says

The justice minister has now endorsed the legislation, said Ross, who told reporters today:

“It fundamentally changes the way we respond to speeding those that are the least amount over the speeding limit, actually get more lenient penalties, those who are in the middle get the same as there always was, and those who are extremists, those over 30 kilometres per hour, get greater penalties.

“The majority of people will find themselves in the same or a better position. What it is aiming to do is the faster you go the more you get punished. We thought it was worth changing to make it a little more lenient for the people who are only marginally over the limit,” he said.

While all breaches of the speed limit are dangerous, said the minister, “if you are going over 30 kmh over the limit that has to be treated differently,” he said.

No plot

At the launch of the introduction of the JAM Card, which allows people with a learning difficulty, autism, or a communication barrier to tell others they need ‘Just A Minute’, Ross was asked about TDs briefing against the proposed legislation, Ross said:

I am not privy to the plot and not a single minister or rural TD have approached me on this issue at all.

He expects ministers will make their views known at tomorrow’s Cabinet meeting, he said.

While he acknowledged that some might have reservations, he would ask them to study what changes have been made since it originally came to Cabinet.

“We changed it to take account of the difficulties and we actually made it more lenient than it was originally,” said Ross.

The transport minister said that it must be acknowledged that there are “minor infringements and really serious dangers infringements” but he said all “infringements are serious”.

“I don’t think there is a plot of any sort,” said the minister, who added that speeding is not an issue for rural Ireland, but a problem nationwide. He said the law is about saving lives.

“Speeding is the biggest killer on our roads, we’ve got to tackle it,” Ross said.