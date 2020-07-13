Planning permission secured for 597 social and affordable homes in south Dublin

A view of the front of the development.

A view of the front of the development.

A SOUTH DUBLIN development that proposes to build 200 social homes and almost 400 affordable homes to rent or buy has been given the green light by An Bord Pleanála.

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown Council and the Land Development Agency (LDA) both welcomed the news that the 597 new homes at Shanganagh in Shankill had received planning permission, with plans to start construction on the site early next year pending a final decision from local councillors and government approval.

Both the council and LDA said they had made significant progress on the detail and design of the scheme, which will see 51 terraced and semi-detached houses consisting of 21 two-beds and 30 three-beds.

The development will also include 546 apartments of two four-beds, 99 three-beds, 203 two-beds, 165 one-beds and 29 studios.

Overall, it will be made up of 200 social homes, 91 homes that will be available for purchase under an affordable purchase scheme and 306 affordable cost-rental homes.

The planned site occupies nine hectares adjacent to Shanganagh Castle, Shanganagh Park and Castle Farm, and will be within 10 minutes’ walk of the proposed Dart station at Woodbrook.

In a joint statement, the council and the LDA said that this is “currently Ireland’s largest proposed social and affordable scheme to receive planning permission”.

In a statement to TheJournal.ie in response to what price range would be termed “affordable” in the development, a spokesperson for the LDA said: “Construction will commence early next year, with homes anticipated to be ready in early 2023.

Details on rent levels and pricing have yet to be fully determined, but we are confident this scheme will provide an attractive option for potential residents relative to prevailing market rates.

The planned designs feature a very high number of bicycle provision with 1,300 spaces, design features to make working from home easier and a very low car parking provision with 0.56 car spaces per home.

It is planned to put the construction of the development out to tender in the coming months.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Una Power, a Green Party councillor who’s An Cathaoirleach of Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council, said that this will act as a “flagship for sustainable development” with best-in-class environmental practice incorporated from the outset.

“The achievement of full planning permission for our project in Shanganagh is excellent news for people looking to buy or rent a home in our County at an affordable cost and will make a significant contribution to meeting the Council’s social housing requirements,” she said.

The development will offer people an attractive place to live that is close to key transport links and supported by a wide range of local amenities.

While welcoming the news, local Solidarity-People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett said that while it was welcome to see planning permission secured, it was “disgraceful” it had taken so long to reach this point.

“Council must start construction immediately, no more delays,” he tweeted.