Two 'former US soldiers' arrested after breaching security perimeter at Shannon Airport

TWO PEOPLE HAVE been arrested at Shannon Airport following a security breach at the hub this morning.

It’s understood the two individuals, believed to be former US soldiers, breached the airport perimeter as part of an attempt to reach an aircraft used to transport US troops.

The Omni Air International jet was parked at the terminal building at the time.

The pair, who didn’t reach the aircraft, were spotted at around 10.30am by gardaí and airport police.

They were quickly detained and taken to Shannon Garda station for questioning.

An arriving cargo flight was delayed for a time following the incident, but operations at Shannon were otherwise unaffected by the breach.

A Garda spokesman confirmed that two people have been arrested and are being questioned at Shannon Garda station.

The two individuals are believed to be part of a group called US Veterans for Peace, who are visiting Ireland giving talks and highlighting their opposition to the use of Shannon Airport as a refuelling stop for US military flights.

A spokesperson for Shannon Airport confirmed: “Two intruders were apprehended on the Shannon Airport airfield at approximately 10.25am.

“They were intercepted and detained within five minutes and taken into Garda custody.”