Tuesday 25 July 2023
Shutterstock
# Air Travel
Shannon airport records highest number of passengers in over a decade
Over 8,500 passengers travelled through the airport on 23 June, its busiest day in seven years.
306
1
9 minutes ago

Shannon Airport recorded its highest number of passengers in over a decade in the first six months of 2023. 

The airport said 902,603 passengers travelled through between January and July of 2023, which was 41 per cent more than in the same period of 2022. 

Last month, passenger numbers were 10 per cent higher than in the same month of 2019, before the pandemic, and 32 per cent higher than last year.

On 23 June, 8,565 passengers travelled through the airport, its busiest day in seven years. 

Mary Considine, CEO of The Shannon Airport Group said: “The first six months of this year have been our busiest for this period in over a decade.”

“With the highest number of passengers recorded for this period since 2009, we are thrilled to witness the resounding success of our 2023 summer schedule.”

Seven new routes have been announced for Shannon including a daily service to Chicago’s O’Hare with United Airlines, and a Paris service to Charles De Gaulle with Aer Lingus.

