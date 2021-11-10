Have you seen missing woman Shannon Geoghan?

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 24-year-old Shannon Geoghan. Shannon was last seen in the South Circular Road area of Dublin 8 on Wednesday 3 November 2021.

Shannon is described as being 5’ 6” in height, of medium build with long brown hair. When last seen she was wearing a black t-shirt.

Anyone with any information on Shannon’s whereabouts is asked to contact Kevin Street Garda station on 01 666 9400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.