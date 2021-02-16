#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Tuesday 16 February 2021
Advertisement

Appointment of new chair of Shannon Group cancelled as 'use of social media below standard expected'

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan had announced the appointment of Aaron Forde in a statement earlier today.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 16 Feb 2021, 9:45 PM
1 hour ago 19,112 Views 15 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5356623
Aaron Forde
Image: Department of Transport
Aaron Forde
Aaron Forde
Image: Department of Transport

TRANSPORT MINISTER EAMON Ryan has announced he will not be proceeding with the appointment of Aaron Forde as chair of the Shannon Group.

Ryan had initially announced the appointment of Forde as the new chairperson in a statement earlier today.

However, Ryan confirmed in a statement this evening that he won’t be proceeding with Forde’s appointment.

“In a phone conversation this evening, Mr Ryan indicated that Mr Forde’s use of social media was below the standard expected of the chair of a state board,” a spokesperson for Ryan said.

“This is an important time for Shannon Group which has to chart a way through the crisis caused by the pandemic and plan for recovery. The Department of Transport will work to appoint a chair as quickly as possible.”
Independent.ie this evening reported that Forde deleted his Twitter account after the news outlet asked him about comments he made about the Green Party, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and social welfare recipients.

In a letter of resignation to Minister Ryan this evening, Forde said: “I wish to apologise unreservedly for remarks I made on Twitter which have become the subject of focus. The language used in a particular tweet was wrong, insensitive and needless. I am truly sorry.”

Forde said he wanted to, in particular, “apologise to people from the traveller community”.

“I wish to also apologise to you personally and your government colleagues for the inconvenience and distraction this has caused at what is a crucial time for the country,” he said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“I wish everyone associated with Shannon Group Plc every success. It is a crucial organisation with an important regional, national and international remit. I will continue to be a strong supporter of the team’s efforts into the future,” Forde added.

Forde has previous board experience as Chairman of Ornua from 2013 to 2019, the Sligo Economic Forum, IBEC, Mid-west radio and the external advisory Board of Institute of Technology, Sligo.

Shannon Group has been contacted for comment.

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie