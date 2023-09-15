An Bord Pleanála rejects application to construct Shannon LNG terminal

AN BORD PLEANÁLA (ABP) has rejected an application for the construction of the Shannon liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in north Kerry.

US corporation New Fortress Energy had been seeking permission to build the facility on the Shannon Estuary, along with a 600 megawatt (MW) power plant with an integrated 120 MW battery storage facility.

In its reasons for rejecting the application, An Bord Pleanála cited a review of the security of energy supply of Ireland’s electricity and natural gas systems, which was initiated by the Department of the Environment in September last year.

The review has yet to be completed, but the initial analysis “does not support the development of a commercially operated Floating LNG floating storage regasifiction unit” (FSRU), APB’s direction states.

“Having regard to the nature and form of the proposed development which constitutes an overall integrated facility incorporating an LNG terminal and with a clear focus on the use of LNG as the primary fuel source for related elements such as the proposed power station, it is considered that the development at this time would be contrary to current government policy, and in the absence of such policy support, such development would be contrary to the proper planning and sustainable development of the area,” it states.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said this morning that he believed there “is a case” for gas storage in Ireland. The taoiseach acknowledged that he had not seen the ruling yet and would examine it.

“I know it’ll come as a disappointment to a lot of people in north Kerry in particular, because they were looking forward to that investment happening,” he said.

“I do think there is a case for having gas storage in Ireland, but again, we’ll have to look at the decision.”

The government has previously acknowledged that following the depletion of the Corrib gas field, Ireland is expected to be dependent on imports for over 90% of gas by 2030.

In the Programme for Government, the three coalition parties came to some agreements on energy and LNG, including an assertion that it would not “make sense” to develop LNG terminals to import fracked gas.

Last year, a report conducted by UK-based consultancy firm Cambridge Economic Policy Associates (CEPA) outlined how LNG infrastructure could increase Ireland’s energy security.

The report pointed to LNG as an alternative source of natural gas to the volumes currently imported from the UK.

“In carrying out our assessment of this mitigation option, we modelled a floating LNG storage and regasification unit (FSRU) which would be used on a non-commercial, ‘strategic‘ basis,” the report said.

An FSRU can convert imported LNG back into a gaseous state and supply it directly to the onshore gas network.

“Developing an FSRU facility in Ireland avoids the need to develop large onshore LNG import infrastructure. As the FSRU is an operating ship, if and when the facility is no longer required, it can be transported to another location without leaving a large piece of stranded infrastructure behind,” the report said.

“We assume that the LNG FSRU would be leased for a limited period of time, as a medium-term solution to mitigate more immediate security of supply concerns.

“In combination with the designation of the FSRU as a ‘back-up’ facility, this helps to ensure that Ireland’s commitment to gas in the future remains aligned with the long-term decarbonisation targets set out in the Climate Action Plan and Programme for Government.”

The use of gas as an energy source and the expansion of LNG infrastructure is a point of contention in debates around renewable energy and energy security.

While not as heavy a polluter as oil or coal, gas is a fossil fuel that contributes to pushing global temperatures upwards, creating the climate crisis that is already having significant consequences in parts of the world and will grow worse if left unchecked.

On that basis, many experts, politicians and activists argue that it should be moved away from as quickly as possible in favour of renewable energy sources.

Others, however, say that for countries that still rely heavily on sources like coal, LNG is a relatively cleaner alternative that should be used while transitioning to a decarbonised energy sector.

With reporting from Lauren Boland