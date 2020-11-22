#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Sunday 22 November 2020
Advertisement

Man dies in shark attack at popular tourist beach in Western Australia

It is the eighth shark attack death in Australia this year, the worst toll for over 90 years.

By Press Association Sunday 22 Nov 2020, 12:21 PM
1 hour ago 11,633 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5275262
Cable Beach in Western Australia.
Image: PA Images
Cable Beach in Western Australia.
Cable Beach in Western Australia.
Image: PA Images

A MAN HAS died after being attacked by a shark in Western Australia, marking the eighth fatality in the country this year.

Police were called to Cable Beach, a popular tourist spot on Australia’s Indian Ocean coast, at about 8.40am.

The man, 55, was pulled from the water with serious injuries and treated by police before paramedics arrived. He died at the scene, police said.

Police said later that they shot at the shark, which lingered close to the shore, for almost half an hour after the attack.

The species of the shark was not immediately confirmed, but locals told reporters it may have been a tiger shark, which are sometimes drawn close to the shore by shoals of small fish.

Kimberley District Office police inspector Gene Pears told reporters that the victim had been body boarding about 30 to 40 metres from the beach when he was attacked.

A couple on the beach saw thrashing in the water and rushed to drag the man to safety. The man suffered injuries to his leg and hand.

“It’s a tragic incident, very unexpected, a person going out to have a bit of fun in the water,” Pears said.

Park rangers immediately closed the beach and a fisheries vessel was assigned to patrol the area.

The victim was the eighth to die in a shark attack in Australia this year, the highest toll since 1929 when nine died.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The introduction of shark nets at popular beaches in the 1930s led to a significant fall in fatal attacks.

The most recent previous attack in Western Australia occurred on October 9, when a surfer was taken by a shark at Esperance on the state’s south coast.

Companions saw the man, Andrew Sharpe, dragged from his board. His body was not found despite a three-day search but his surfboard and parts of his wetsuit were located.

Broome, near where the latest shark attack took place, is about 1,000 miles north of Western Australia’s largest city, Perth.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie