Gardaí investigate fire that 'destroyed' Meath councillor's office

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING a fire that caused extensive damage to a Meath councillor’s constituency office overnight.

Sharon Keoghan, an independent councillors for Laytown-Bettystown, said her Duleek office was “destroyed” by the fire.

“The office is adjoined to apartments too so this could have been devastating for so many people. I am very upset and shocked that this would happen to me when all I try to do is good,” she said today.

Keogan said her office was a well established support unit for the people of Duleek and surrounding districts where they could seek help and advice on areas like social housing, welfare, drugs, mental health and other services.

“This office is here to serve the community of Duleek who elected me to represent and support them. This arson attack is not only an attack on me but also the people of the area. We have to stand together to say this is not acceptable.”

The councillor said she has been vocal about drug gangs in Duleek and the surrounding district, but stated she can “only speculate as to the reasons behind this act of violence and intimidation”.

A garda spokesperson said investigations into this incident of criminal damage are ongoing.