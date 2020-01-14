This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Tuesday 14 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gardaí investigate fire that 'destroyed' Meath councillor's office

Sharon Keoghan said her office is adjoined to apartments and the fire “could have been devastating for so many people”.

By Michelle Hennessy Tuesday 14 Jan 2020, 5:34 PM
54 minutes ago 3,519 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4965705
Sharon Keoghan, an independent councillors for Laytown-Bettystown said her Duleek office was "destroyed" by the fire.
Sharon Keoghan, an independent councillors for Laytown-Bettystown said her Duleek office was
Sharon Keoghan, an independent councillors for Laytown-Bettystown said her Duleek office was "destroyed" by the fire.

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING a fire that caused extensive damage to a Meath councillor’s constituency office overnight.

Sharon Keoghan, an independent councillors for Laytown-Bettystown, said her Duleek office was “destroyed” by the fire.

“The office is adjoined to apartments too so this could have been devastating for so many people. I am very upset and shocked that this would happen to me when all I try to do is good,” she said today.

Keogan said her office was a well established support unit for the people of Duleek and surrounding districts where they could seek help and advice on areas like social housing, welfare, drugs, mental health and other services.

“This office is here to serve the community of Duleek who elected me to represent and support them. This arson attack is not only an attack on me but also the people of the area. We have to stand together to say this is not acceptable.”

The councillor said she has been vocal about drug gangs in Duleek and the surrounding district, but stated she can “only speculate as to the reasons behind this act of violence and intimidation”.

A garda spokesperson said investigations into this incident of criminal damage are ongoing.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie