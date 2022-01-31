Gardaí renew appeal for information over 2005 murder of 36-year-old Donegal man

GARDAÍ ARE RENEWING their appeal for information on the murder of 36-year-old Shaun Duffy who was fatally attacked in his home in 2005.

Shaun had been socialising in the Strand View Bar in Maghery, Co Donegal on Friday, 28 January 2005. He then continued to socialise at a house in Meenacross, Dungloe and returned to his own home at approximately 2.30am.

His body was discovered in his home shortly before 2.30pm that afternoon.

Investigating gardaí continue to appeal for information in this case and believe that a number of people have yet to come forward who may now be in a position to assist in bringing those responsible to justice.

Advertisement

With the passage of time some person may now be in a position to provide information to investigating gardaí that they could not provide at the time, or maybe some person who did provide information at the time may be now in a position to provide further information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milford Garda Station on 074 915 3060 or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.