Gardaí seize beer kegs and bar equipment during search of suspected shebeen in Monkstown

GARDAÍ IN DUN Laoghaire have seized bar equipment and arrested one man after the search of a suspected shebeen in Monkstown.

On Saturday, gardaí received reports of a number of people gathering at a private premises in the south Dublin suburb.

At the scene, they found a number of people present.

Gardaí said they will all be issued with fixed penalty notices for an alleged breach of Regulation 4 of the Health Act, 1947 Regulations - Restriction on the Movement of Persons.

One man in his 20s was arrested for public order offences.

He has since been released without charge pending consideration for the adult caution scheme.

On the premises, gardaí found and seized a number of beer taps, kegs, gas cylinders and other bar equipment.

A small quantity of suspected cocaine was also seized.

Investigations remain ongoing and a file will now be prepared for the DPP.

This latest operation is one of a number of raids of suspected shebeens conducted by gardaí under Operation Navigation.