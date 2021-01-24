#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 0°C Sunday 24 January 2021
Advertisement

Shebeen shut down at industrial premises in Swords

Gardaí found alcohol, beer kegs, taps, cash, and bar stools during a search.

By Lauren Boland Sunday 24 Jan 2021, 5:26 PM
21 minutes ago 11,793 Views 16 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5334440
Image: An Garda Síochána
Image: An Garda Síochána

A SHEEBEN OPERATING in a private industrial premises has been shut down by gardaí in Swords, Co Dublin.

Local gardaí and the Armed Support Unit searched the premises last night after 10pm and discovered alcohol, beer kegs, taps, cash, bar stools and other bar equipment.

Gardaí found a “number of persons” at the premises who are all being issued Fixed Penalty Notices for an alleged breach of Covid-19 restrictions, which comes under Regulation 4 of the Health Act, 1947 on Restriction on the Movement on Persons.

No arrests have been made.

In a statement, gardaí said that the pandemic “remains a public health crisis and An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to all citizens to comply with Public Health Guidelines and Regulations in order to save lives”.

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (16)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie