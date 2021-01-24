Shebeen shut down at industrial premises in Swords

A SHEEBEN OPERATING in a private industrial premises has been shut down by gardaí in Swords, Co Dublin.

Local gardaí and the Armed Support Unit searched the premises last night after 10pm and discovered alcohol, beer kegs, taps, cash, bar stools and other bar equipment.

Gardaí found a “number of persons” at the premises who are all being issued Fixed Penalty Notices for an alleged breach of Covid-19 restrictions, which comes under Regulation 4 of the Health Act, 1947 on Restriction on the Movement on Persons.

No arrests have been made.

In a statement, gardaí said that the pandemic “remains a public health crisis and An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to all citizens to comply with Public Health Guidelines and Regulations in order to save lives”.

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.