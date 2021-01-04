#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 3°C Monday 4 January 2021
Advertisement

'Fully-equipped bar' and 'significant amount of alcohol' found at suspected shebeen in Westport

During the course of a search, gardaí located a number of people on the premises consuming alcohol.

By Órla Ryan Monday 4 Jan 2021, 10:52 PM
48 minutes ago 19,807 Views 35 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5316145
Image: Garda Info/Twitter
Image: Garda Info/Twitter

A FULLY-EQUIPPED bar and a “significant amount of alcohol” was found by gardaí when they searched a suspected shebeen in Westport, Co Mayo.

As a result of information received as part of Operation Navigation, gardaí obtained a search warrant under Section 26 of the Intoxicating Liquor Act 1962 and conducted a search of an outhouse in the Westport area at approximately 8.15pm yesterday.

During the course of this search, gardaí located a number of people on the premises consuming alcohol and informed them they were breaching the current Covid-19 regulations in relation to indoor gatherings.

Upon further inspection by gardaí, a fully-equipped bar was located with taps for draught stout and lager, as well as a proper cooling unit under the counter. Barrels were kept outside in a deep freeze unit.

A sum of cash and documents were seized by gardaí.

A significant amount of alcohol (cans, spirits, wine and barrels), glasses, beer taps and a cooling unit were also seized.

A full investigation is now underway and files will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

An Garda Síochána has appealed to anyone with information about the operation of illegal shebeens to contact their local garda station.

In addition to potential criminal breaches by the operator, a spokesperson said An Garda Síochána “wants to remind every person of their social and personal responsibility not to frequent premises or engage in activity which is likely to contribute to the increasing spread of the Covid-19 virus”.

“The Covid-19 pandemic remains a public health crisis and a real threat to everyone, particularly the most vulnerable in our society, the virus is still spreading, it is still leading to serious illness and death.

“An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to all citizens to comply with Public Health Guidelines and Regulations in order to continue to save lives,” a statement released tonight noted.

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (35)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie