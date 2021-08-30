#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 30 August 2021
Irish Coast Guard rescues lamb that got stuck on Lambay Island cliff

The Irish Coast Guard said its 999 operations centre “got an unusual call” yesterday evening.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Monday 30 Aug 2021, 9:34 AM
Image: Irish Coast Guard
Image: Irish Coast Guard

THE IRISH COAST Guard has rescued a seven-month-old lamb that fell down the side of a cliff on Lambay Island, located off the north Co Dublin coast.

The Irish Coast Guard said its 999 operations centre “got an unusual call” yesterday evening that a sheep was stuck on the island cliff.

A Coast Guard boat crew from Howth ware tasked and headed to the Lambay.

The team arrived on scene and found the sheep had fallen 10 metres down the craggy cliff side and was stuck.

Despite the steep fall, the sheep was not very appreciative of the rescue crew’s arrival, and ran to a nearby cave.

Two of the Coast Guard crew managed to secure the lamb, which the Coast Guard nicknamed ‘Lucky Louis’, and brought him back to the boat.

hcg sheep 2 Source: Irish Coast Guard

The lamb, despite some small cuts, was in good spirits.

From there he was transported back to the Lambay Island harbour on the Coast Guard boat ‘Sean Dunne’, and handed over to staff on the island.

Gráinne Ní Aodha
