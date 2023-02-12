Garda appeal for information over missing 87-year-old woman

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for help in tracing an 87-year-old woman who is missing from her home.

Sheila Rice who was last seen near Athy Road in Carlow, shortly before 4pm on Saturday, 11th February 2023.

Sheila is described as being 5’3” in height with grey hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing black trousers, a grey sleeveless top, and a green jumper with black footwear.

Gardaí and Sheila’s family are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information on Sheila’s whereabouts is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station 059 913 6620 on the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.