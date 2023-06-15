Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Friday 16 June 2023 Dublin: 14°C
Alamy Stock Photo Shelbourne goalkeeper Scott van der Sluis has joined Love Island.
# keeper
Shelbourne reserve goalkeeper leaves club for Love Island
“I was shocked and saddened that Scott chose a villa in Mallorca full of beautiful single women over myself,” manager Damien Duff joked.
819
7
19 minutes ago

EARLIER TODAY, SHELBOURNE confirmed that goalkeeper Scott van der Sluis has left the club to participate in ITV reality show Love Island.

The 22-year-old was granted an early release from his contract after requesting to take a break from his professional career.

Van der Sluis made just two appearances this season, in the Leinster Senior Cup, and three in total since signing for the Reds in the summer of 2022.

“I was shocked and saddened that Scott chose a villa in Mallorca full of beautiful single women over myself, the staff and the players,” Shels boss Damien Duff joked.

“All jokes aside, I thank Scott for his services to Shelbourne FC and we all wish him the very best for the future, whatever that holds.”

Van-der-Sluis added: “I’d like to thank Shelbourne FC for everything they’ve done for me, the lads, staff, fans and people around the club have been brilliant with me since coming in.

“I’ve loved my time at Shels, Football is all I’ve ever done, all I’ve ever known. So this is a new and exciting opportunity for a change-up in life.”

The Journal publishes the biggest breaking news in Irish and international sport but for all of The 42′s insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting, subscribe here.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
The 42 Team
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
7
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     