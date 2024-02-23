Advertisement
Shelbourne’s Mark Coyle celebrates scoring the first goal of the game. Ryan Byrne/INPHO
League of Ireland

Damien Duff's Shelbourne beat champions Shamrock Rovers

It was Duff’s first win in this Dublin derby since taking charge ahead of the 2022 campaign.
1 hour ago
The 42

Shelbourne 2

Shamrock Rovers 1

MARK COYLE AND Will Jarvis produced two moments of magic to earn Shelbourne victory over champions Shamrock Rovers at Tolka Park.

And just for good measure, it was manager Damien Duff’s first win in this Dublin derby since taking charge ahead of the 2022 campaign.

