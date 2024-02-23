Damien Duff's Shelbourne beat champions Shamrock Rovers

The 42 is the home of quality journalism for passionate Irish sports fans, bringing you closer to the stories that matter through insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting.

Shelbourne 2

Shamrock Rovers 1

MARK COYLE AND Will Jarvis produced two moments of magic to earn Shelbourne victory over champions Shamrock Rovers at Tolka Park.

And just for good measure, it was manager Damien Duff’s first win in this Dublin derby since taking charge ahead of the 2022 campaign.

The 42′s award-winning team produces original content that you won’t find anywhere else: on GAA, League of Ireland, women’s sport and boxing, as well as our game-changing rugby coverage, all with an Irish eye.