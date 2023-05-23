Climate change protesters delay Shell AGM for over an hour trying to storm stage

CLIMATE CHANGE PROTESTERS have tried to storm the stage at oil giant Shell’s annual shareholder meeting in London.

In a tense moment in the meeting, which had already been delayed for nearly an hour, security stepped in to prevent a protester reaching chairman Andrew Mackenzie and other board members on stage.

Dozens of protesters were escorted out by members of the security team at London’s Excel conference centre.

🚨 BREAKING: SHELL AGM DISRUPTED



🧡 Just Stop Oil stand in solidarity with @money_rebellion and @fossilfreeLDN, standing up to the fossil fuel giant Shell.



💀 But our government sides with oil companies, throwing drilling licenses around like confetti.pic.twitter.com/MasEP7M2Yw — Just Stop Oil (@JustStop_Oil) May 23, 2023

“Obviously that last incident went a stage further than we experienced in the first part of today,” Mackenzie said after protesters had been escorted out. He added that people would be removed if they tried to get onto the stage again.

One woman appeared to faint as she was escorted out by security. Another screamed that the three men carrying her out of the room were hurting her.

Meanwhile, other shareholders grew increasingly frustrated, shouting: “Shut up” and “get a job”.

It happened around 50 minutes into Shell’s annual general meeting (AGM) this morning.

Protesters had consistently got up to chant songs and slogans against the major producer of polluting oil and gas.

Advertisement

AP Just Stop Oil protesters in London AP

“Shut down Shell,” protesters repeatedly chanted, interrupting Mackenzie and other board members as they were speaking to other shareholders in the room.

Security repeatedly escorted protesters out one at the time, however one protester was replaced by another.

In the confusion, Mackenzie also mistakenly asked security to remove a non-protesting shareholder who had got up to ask for the meeting to push ahead.

“Are you asking us to start the meeting? I apologise,” he said, to laughter from the room.

Early in the meeting, a group of protesters sang: “Go to hell Shell and don’t you come back no more, no more, no more, no more” to the tune of the Ray Charles song Hit the Road Jack.

The first protester to get up shouted: “Welcome to Shell… complicit in the destruction of people’s homes, livelihoods and lives. Welcome to hell.”

He added: “I refuse to accept your hell on earth. Board members, directors and shareholders, I’m here to demand that you shut down Shell.”

He also said: “The sea levels are rising, and so are the people.”

The proceedings appeared to finally start after a little over an hour. A protester was escorted out after 72 minutes, after which Mackenzie was able to start his speech to shareholders.