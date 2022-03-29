#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Tuesday 29 March 2022
Advertisement

Armed gardaí enter home and disarm man following barricade incident in Dublin city

A woman was treated at the scene by emergency services.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 29 Mar 2022, 5:15 PM
1 hour ago 9,490 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5724352
Image: Leah Farrell
Image: Leah Farrell

A MAN IN his 30s has been arrested following a barricade incident in Dublin 1 this afternoon. 

Gardaí said that at around midday today, they received reports that a man had barricaded himself into a home on Sherrard Street, Dublin 1. He was armed with a large domestic knife and Gardaí observed that a woman in her 30s was also present in the apartment.

Negotiators were brought in to deal with the situation and a media blackout was also put in place until this evening. 

At around 4.10pm, gardaí attached to the Armed Support Unit intervened, disarmed and arrested the man. He  is currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at Mountjoy Garda Station.

The woman, whilst uninjured during the incident, has received medical treatment at the scene.

Gardaí said they will continue to investigate all the circumstances in relation to this incident.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie