Armed gardaí enter home and disarm man following barricade incident in Dublin city

A MAN IN his 30s has been arrested following a barricade incident in Dublin 1 this afternoon.

Gardaí said that at around midday today, they received reports that a man had barricaded himself into a home on Sherrard Street, Dublin 1. He was armed with a large domestic knife and Gardaí observed that a woman in her 30s was also present in the apartment.

Negotiators were brought in to deal with the situation and a media blackout was also put in place until this evening.

At around 4.10pm, gardaí attached to the Armed Support Unit intervened, disarmed and arrested the man. He is currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at Mountjoy Garda Station.

The woman, whilst uninjured during the incident, has received medical treatment at the scene.

Gardaí said they will continue to investigate all the circumstances in relation to this incident.