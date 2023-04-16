Four dead and multiple people injured in Alabama birthday party shooting

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
AT LEAST FOUR people were killed and several injured in a small town shooting in the US state of Alabama, police have confirmed today, as multiple reports said the victims were celebrating a teen birthday party.
Local news reports said the Saturday night shooting occurred at a Sweet 16 birthday party at a dance studio in Dadeville, northeast of the state capital Montgomery, with at least 20 people shot.
“Currently there have been four confirmed fatalities and multiple injuries,” the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said in a statement, without stating whether a suspect has been detained or identified.
© Agence France-Presse
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site