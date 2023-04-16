Advertisement

The shooting took place in Dadeville, Alabama.
# Gun violence
Four dead and multiple people injured in Alabama birthday party shooting
Police have said that at least 20 people were shot.
26 minutes ago

AT LEAST FOUR people were killed and several injured in a small town shooting in the US state of Alabama, police have confirmed today, as multiple reports said the victims were celebrating a teen birthday party.

Local news reports said the Saturday night shooting occurred at a Sweet 16 birthday party at a dance studio in Dadeville, northeast of the state capital Montgomery, with at least 20 people shot.

“Currently there have been four confirmed fatalities and multiple injuries,” the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said in a statement, without stating whether a suspect has been detained or identified.

