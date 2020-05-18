Murder investigation launched after man shot dead in west Belfast

A MAN HAS died after being shot in west Belfast at 10pm last night.
Detective Chief Inspector Michelle Shaw said that the shooting took place at a property in the Lenadoon Avenue area of Belfast.
“Officers attended, along with colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. Sadly, a man has been pronounced dead at the scene,” she said.
A murder investigation has been launched into the fatal shooting.
“Our enquiries are at any early stage.
However, I would appeal to anyone with information, or who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area around that time, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1589 of 17/05/20.
Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is anonymous.
