Murder investigation launched after man shot dead in west Belfast

A MAN HAS died after being shot in west Belfast at 10pm last night.

Detective Chief Inspector Michelle Shaw said that the shooting took place at a property in the Lenadoon Avenue area of Belfast.

“Officers attended, along with colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. Sadly, a man has been pronounced dead at the scene,” she said.

A murder investigation has been launched into the fatal shooting.

“Our enquiries are at any early stage.

However, I would appeal to anyone with information, or who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area around that time, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1589 of 17/05/20.

Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is anonymous.