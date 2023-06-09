Man hospitalised after being shot by two masked men in Belfast cemetery last night

THE POLICE SERVICE of Northern Ireland (PSNI) are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 20s was shot in the foot last night by two masked men in a cemetery in Belfast.

The incident was alerted to the PSNI at 10.30pm last night and it’s believed that the two male suspects that entered the cemetery on the Falls Road in the west of the city were masked.

The PSNI understand that both suspects entered the cemetery with another man who is believed to be the victim of the shooting.

Advertisement

The victim was later shot in the foot and the police service said that the two men, dressed in black, fled the scene afterwards.

According to the PSNI the man is currently in hospital and his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

“This shooting is a clear violation of the victim’s human rights. Everyone has the right to live their life free from the threat of violence,” a spokesperson for the PSNI said.

“There is no justification for this type of attack. Those responsible place not just the victim at risk, but also the wider community,” the spokesperson added.

An investigation into the shooting is now underway and the PSNI are appealing for anyone with information to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 2231 of 8 June 2023.