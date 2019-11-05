This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 5 November, 2019
Man dies after shooting in Bettystown, Co Meath late last night

The attack happened at Castlemartin Drive shortly before midnight.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 5 Nov 2019, 7:21 AM
21 minutes ago 10,312 Views 4 Comments
Castlemartin Drive, Bettystown, Co Meath
Image: Google Street View
Image: Google Street View

A MAN HAS died following a shooting in Bettystown, Co Meath last night. 

The attack happened at Castlemartin Drive, on the outskirts of Bettystown, at around 11.40pm. 

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the shooting.

A 39-year-old man received a number of gunshot wounds in the incident. 

He was taken by ambulance to Our lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda. However, he was pronounced dead shortly before 1am this morning.

The local coroner has been notified.  

The scene is currently preserved pending an examination by Garda crime scene examiners.

shooting The red icon marks the location the shooting took place Source: Google Maps

A small van – details unknown at this stage – was found on fire at Eastham Road, Bettystown, which is 5km from Drogheda, shortly after the shooting. This scene is also preserved pending an examination by Garda crime scene examiners.

Investigating gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have information to contact the incident room at Ashbourne Garda Station on 01-801 0600, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Gardaí are particularly anxious to hear from road users with camera footage who were in the area at the time of shooting.

It’s understood the shooting may be linked the ongoing feud in nearby Drogheda.

