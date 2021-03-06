Man and woman injured in shooting incident in Dublin

A MAN AND A woman have been injured following a shooting incident in Dublin this afternoon.

The incident happened in the Bluebell area of Inchicore in Dublin 8.

A woman has been taken to St James’ Hospital by ambulance with serious injuries.

It’s understood a man has also presented to hospital with gunshot injuries, which are non-life threatening.

Gardaí are currently at the scene, which has been preserved for a technical examination.

Investigations are ongoing.