Man and woman injured in shooting incident in Dublin

A MAN AND A woman have been injured following a shooting incident in Dublin this afternoon.
The incident happened in the Bluebell area of Inchicore in Dublin 8.
A woman has been taken to St James’ Hospital by ambulance with serious injuries.
It’s understood a man has also presented to hospital with gunshot injuries, which are non-life threatening.
Gardaí are currently at the scene, which has been preserved for a technical examination.
Investigations are ongoing.
