Five men arrested in relation to shooting in Carlow last year

FIVE MEN HAVE been arrested and a number of searches carried out in relation to a shooting incident in Carlow last year.

On 5 December last year a number of shots were fired at a house in Laurels Estate on Tullow Road in Carlow Town.

A window at the front of the house was damaged but there were no reports of any injuries. It was believed that those responsible fled the scene in a car.

Gardaí carried out technical examinations at the time, and appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

Gardaí investigating the incident have now made a number of arrests. Three of the men arrested are aged in their 20s, one is in his 30s and another is in his 50s.

Searches were also carried out this morning in Carlow, Wexford and Waterford.

The men are currently detained at a number of garda stations in the south east under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.