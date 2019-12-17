This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: -2 °C Tuesday 17 December, 2019
Man seriously injured after being shot a number of times in west Dublin

The incident happened at Shancastle Park, Clondalkin at around 8.45pm.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 17 Dec 2019, 10:08 PM
Shancastle Park, Clondalkin
Image: Google Street View
Shancastle Park, Clondalkin
Shancastle Park, Clondalkin
Image: Google Street View

A MAN HAS been seriously injured after being shot in west Dublin this evening. 

At around 8.45pm, a man was approached by a lone gunman at Shancastle Park, Clondalkin. He was shot a number of times. 

It’s understood the gunman fled from the scene on foot. 

The injured man was initially treated at the scene by ambulance personnel before he was taken to Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown with serious but non-life threatening injuries. 

The scene is currently preserved for examination. 

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ronanstown Garda Station on 01 666 7700 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111. 

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

