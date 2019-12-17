Man seriously injured after being shot a number of times in west Dublin

A MAN HAS been seriously injured after being shot in west Dublin this evening.

At around 8.45pm, a man was approached by a lone gunman at Shancastle Park, Clondalkin. He was shot a number of times.

It’s understood the gunman fled from the scene on foot.

The injured man was initially treated at the scene by ambulance personnel before he was taken to Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The scene is currently preserved for examination.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ronanstown Garda Station on 01 666 7700 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.