Armagh attempted murder: man drove for help after being shot in arm and neck

FOUR MEN HAVE been arrested this morning in relation to an attempted murder in Crossmaglen in Co Armagh.

A man in his 30s was sitting inside his car, waiting on a lift to work, in the Ballsmill Road area of the village when he was shot in the neck and arm just after 6.10am yesterday morning.

Despite his injuries, he managed to drive a short distance in order to call for help.

The victim is now in critical condition in hospital, being treated for his injuries.

The men who have been arrested are aged 35, 58, and two aged 31. They remain in custody at this time.

Superintendent Norman Haslett, the District Commander, said: “The victim was sitting in his car, parked on the Ballsmill Road, waiting for a connecting lift to work. Here, he was approached by a masked person, who fired a number of shots. He was shot in the arm and neck, but somehow managed to drive a short distance before calling for help.”

Advertisement

Haslett went on to call the shooting “a shocking and callous act”.

“It was also a pre-planned and targeted attack on a victim who parked his car here on a regular, daily basis,” he added.

Haslett made an appeal for witnesses to the incident to come forward:

“I am appealing to anyone with information to get in touch.

“The attack took place early on a Monday morning, 4 September, just after 6.10am. Although this is a rural area, it’s also a road well-used by motorists for their morning journey to work, linking with onward routes to both Dublin and Belfast.

“Furthermore, there are many commuters who routinely park their cars in this area in order to share onward lifts to work.

“I’m asking anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to get in touch.

“Did you witness the attack, or anything untoward? For example, did you notice any vehicles parked on the Ballsmill Road that might not usually be there at the time of your morning commute? I’m particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have captured dash cam footage.

“Please contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 253 of 04/09/23.”