Man in his late teens shot during incident in North Dublin

A MAN IN his late teens has presented to hospital with gunshot wounds following a reports of shots being fired in North Dublin.

Gardaí confirmed reports of a shots being fired in the Darndale area of Dublin shortly after 9pm this evening.

A short time later a male in his late teens presented at Beaumont hospital with apparent gunshot wounds.

His condition is not thought to be life threatening and gardaí have sealed off two locations in Darndale for forensic examination.

No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Coolock garda station on 01 666 4200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.