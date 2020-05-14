This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 14 May, 2020
Man in his late teens shot during incident in North Dublin

The man arrived at hospital with apparent gunshot wounds.

By Conor McCrave Thursday 14 May 2020, 10:21 PM
1 hour ago 14,403 Views 10 Comments
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

A MAN IN his late teens has presented to hospital with gunshot wounds following a reports of shots being fired in North Dublin. 

Gardaí confirmed reports of a shots being fired in the Darndale area of Dublin shortly after 9pm this evening. 

A short time later a male in his late teens presented at Beaumont hospital with apparent gunshot wounds.

His condition is not thought to be life threatening and gardaí have sealed off two locations in Darndale for forensic examination.

No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Coolock garda station on 01 666 4200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

