'A vicious and sickening attack': Man shot in Derry

POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland are investigating following a paramilitary-style shooting in Derry earlier this evening.

Detective Inspector Michael Winters said that a 35-year-old man was admitted to hospital with a gunshot wound to his lower leg after he was reported to have been shot shortly after 6pm.

The shooting was reported to have occured to the rear of shops in the area of Central Drive.

It was reported that three masked men were involved in the shooting, which police labelled a “vicious and sickening attack which has left this man with a serious and potentially life changing injury”.

“There is absolutely no justification for this attack we must all work together to bring those responsible to justice and to stop this from happening to anyone else,” Detective Inspector Michael Winters said in a statement.

“The people behind this attack should be seen for what they are, hypocritical thugs trying to exert coercive control over communities by creating a climate of fear.

“If you saw anything or know anything about this incident which could assist us with our investigation I would ask that you contact detectives in Strand Road on 101 quoting reference 1110 08/02/19.