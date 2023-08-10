Investigation underway following shooting in Crumlin tonight

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
INVESTIGATIONS ARE UNDERWAY after a shooting in Dublin this evening.
Gardaí were alerted to the discharge of a firearm in the Bangor Road area of Crumlin, Dublin 12 at approximately 9.10pm.
One man has been taken to hospital as a precaution.
It is understood the man had been the target of an attack.
A garda spokesperson said that investigations are ongoing and no further information is available at this time.
Contains reporting by Niall O’Connor
