Thursday 10 August 2023
# Dublin 12
Investigation underway following shooting in Crumlin tonight
A man has been taken to hospital as a precaution.
19 minutes ago

INVESTIGATIONS ARE UNDERWAY after a shooting in Dublin this evening. 

Gardaí were alerted to the discharge of a firearm in the Bangor Road area of Crumlin, Dublin 12 at approximately 9.10pm.

One man has been taken to hospital as a precaution.

It is understood the man had been the target of an attack.

A garda spokesperson said that investigations are ongoing and no further information is available at this time.

Contains reporting by Niall O’Connor

